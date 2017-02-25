Jade Romain wins Miss Dominica 2017 crownDominica News Online - Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 2:07 AM
Jade Romain, of Gutter Village, has been crowned Miss Dominica 2017.
The pageant took place at Eddie Andre Carnival City on Friday night.
First runner-up Karla Henry from Mahaut.
Second runner-up Teresa Lewis of Bath Estate.
Romain won the awards for Best in Costume, Best Swim Wear, Best in Swim Wear and Best Evening Wear.
Henry took home awards for Miss Photogenic, Best in Evening Wear, Best Response to Question.
Gabrielle Abraham of Upper Goodwill won the Leadership Award for Best community project and Best Performing Talent.
Zethra Baron of Fond St Jean won the award for Best Costume.
Esther Francis of Goodwill won the award for Miss Amity.
The other contestant was Ketisha Joseph of Massacre.
The new Miss Dominica is an employee of the National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU).
See photos below.
21 Comments
Empress Jade, I had confidence in you becoming Miss Dominica 2017. After listening to you on Journey To The Throne, I knew that you did excellently. I am excited for you and I know that your platform will take off because the situation of Mental Health in Dominica really needs to become an issue which the government needs to look into very seriously, to help those who are affected and to help open the eyes of those who stigmatise this unfortunate ailment.
May you continue to be a voice for the voiceless and as you become an ambassador, be mindful of your beginnings and never forget where you came from. All the best on your journey and continue to be strong and stand up for what you believe in. Your life is ahead of you so keep your head lifted, stay calm, be courageous, continue to be confident and be yourself.
PEACE & LOVE !!!!
That dress wasn’t impressive for Ms Massacre. She has a small bosom and that was a poor choice of bodice. Even the fabric was not impressive neither in texture nor colour.
Congratulations to the lovely JADE, Carnival Queen 2017!
Congratulation Jade Romain. We Dominicans are very proud of you.
Congratulations!!! They are all Winners, Dominica Won, first and foremost!
congrats miss Dominica 2017 on your achivement keep up the good works
so the company that take the pics have to put there name big and bold next to them woman heads and spoil them pics so nuh
Congratulations Ms Dominica. I saw the potential in you and always knew that you could do it. Continue your platform mission and go out there and bring back all our crowns for us, you can do it!! Good luck on your reign.
Very pretty lady, congratulations 🎉🎊
Congratulations Jade, you have made your mom, family,workplace, gutter village and country proud. Continue to shine and support the cause
I am overjoyed at the authentic “natural” charm personified by the contestants and especially the ‘queen”, although I am conservative over the exposure of “flesh”.
Amidst the economic calamity of residual global recession, this crop of natural beauties elevate optimism and effervescence to new heights.
Thanks for the thrill of reuniting with truly splendid natural JOY.
I regret not visiting in decades.
Where is Gutter village can’t remember congrat’s to the young lady
Boy the child was just flawless. Nice lil cute lady. Go out there, represent us; make us proud. MWAH.
Congratulations to the Queen. You all did a great job and you are all Queens.
So Proud of allu. Strong black Women Representing our country Garson, However, I think the judges mek the wrong decision we. How can someone be a runner up but win nothing for the pacific categories? dat mek no sense papa
Congratulations jade!! But to be real honest some of those rounds don’t belong to you. U were great but still truth is the truth.
Jade congratulations. My pick for Miss Dominica 2017… And you won. Congratulations. Wow you did it.
Congratulations to you my love. You were my pick since I saw you on the interview on journey to the throne. You are a beautiful young lady inside and outside. Good luck throughout your reign. May God continue to bless and guide you.
Congratulations are my n order!
I think they stold the crown from Karla best evening wear best answer and question
Congrats…..