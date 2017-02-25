Jade Romain, of Gutter Village, has been crowned Miss Dominica 2017.

The pageant took place at Eddie Andre Carnival City on Friday night.

First runner-up Karla Henry from Mahaut.

Second runner-up Teresa Lewis of Bath Estate.

Romain won the awards for Best in Costume, Best Swim Wear, Best in Swim Wear and Best Evening Wear.

Henry took home awards for Miss Photogenic, Best in Evening Wear, Best Response to Question.

Gabrielle Abraham of Upper Goodwill won the Leadership Award for Best community project and Best Performing Talent.

Zethra Baron of Fond St Jean won the award for Best Costume.

Esther Francis of Goodwill won the award for Miss Amity.

The other contestant was Ketisha Joseph of Massacre.

The new Miss Dominica is an employee of the National Cooperative Credit Union (NCCU).

