Multiple time Junior Calypso Monarch of Dominica, Janae Jackson, has continued to make her mark in the field of entertainment by capturing the title of Miss Global UWI at the Mona Campus on Monday night.

Jackson is a second-year student of the University of the West Indies pursuing an LLB.

She is also Vice-President of the Dominica Students’ Association of UWI Mona Campus in Jamaica.

Jackson competed as part of activities to mark Culturama, now in its 53rd year.

She sang “Hero” by Michele Henderson in the talent segment to help seal the deal for her island-nation of Dominica.

While no segment prizes were awarded, Jackson also impressed the judges in the evening wear segment with a beautiful red ensemble.

In the question and answer segment, Jackson was asked about what can be done to improve women’s rights.

Her response included a call for women to be treated as equals in the workplace. She also urged women to engage in activities to match up to the men in male-dominated fields.

Following her crowning, Jackson said she was honoured to have represented Dominica.

“I’m just happy for the opportunity to get some more recognition for Dominica.”

Jamaica took the first runner-up position and Belize came third.