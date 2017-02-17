Janae wins Calypso Queen Crown againDominica News Online - Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 1:36 PM
The young and vibrant Janae Jackson has for the third time retained the title of Calypso Queen after a tough battle among the seven competitors.
She sang “Rise” and “Pray For Me” at the Calypso Queen show 2017 on Thursday 16th February at Carnival City.
She expressed great joy at winning the title and she being able to regain it.
“I just feel very grateful that I was able to regain my title and that it can put me in good stead and least give me a boost in confidence for the final night,” she said.
De Nachael came out as first runner up, Della in third place and Lady S in fourth place.
Former monarch Tasha P did not participate in the competition.
