Organizers of the annual Jazz n’ Creole Festival is getting set to host the eighth edition of the event which is carded for Sunday, June 4 at the Cabrits National Park.

Marketing Executive at Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), Monique Jacob said this year the event is going to be no different than the years before.

“It’s going to be full of energy, full of life and a good lime for locals and visitors alike,” she stated. “This year the festival will be promoted regionally in our main markets as we did for Carnival and World Creole Music Festival because the interest in what Dominica has to offer is there and Jazz N’ Creole from year one with just about 600 patrons have exploded over the eight years and last year we had over 2,600 patrons at the Cabrits National Park.”

According to her, the organizers have realized that space at the Cabrits National Park can be a constraint and are already going through the process of deciding how to setup the stage and the area in order to ensure that patrons enjoy themselves the best they can.

She stated also that the organizers intend to have an international headliner and regional entertainment as well as local entertainers participating in the event.

Jacob stated further that the festival will also feature a series of fringe events beginning on Sunday, May, 28th through Saturday, June, 3rd.

“We have five partners confirmed already for having events throughout that week,” she revealed. “So we already have confirmed events for Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday…”

She said organizers are looking forward to having local and regional patrons attending and participating in the event.

Meantime, Jacob is encouraging persons to take the opportunity to visit Dominica to partake in the event as St Lucia will not be hosting its Jazz and Arts Festival this year.

“We have realized that St Lucia will not be hosting their Jazz Festival and we will be using the opportunity to encourage persons to come over to Dominica for a Jazz event in a national park, similar to what St Lucia has,” she stated. “We still will not be able to hit the type of event that St Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival is, but we will encourage persons from St Lucia and the region as a whole to come over to Dominica for our Jazz N’ Creole Festival.”

Organizers intend to launch the 8th Annual Jazz N’ Creole festival at the end of this month.