Roseau, Dominica – (April 30, 2018) – Patrons can expect an exciting line up for the 9th edition of Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole. Starz, Extasy Band and Pan in Harmony will join headliners Michele Henderson and Xavier Strings on the main stage at the Fort Shirley on May 20, 2018.

Performers from the Swingin Stars Band (Starz) will entertain jazz enthusiasts with their unique repertoire, Pan in Harmony will display their versatility on the steel pan, while the Extasy Band will showcase its unique blend of compa, bouyon and cadence.

This year’s jazz festival will receive coverage from a regional media crew who will showcase the festival as well as other activities which visitors to Dominica can enjoy.

Colin Piper, CEO/ Director of Tourism of Discover Dominica Authority stated, “This year’s activity is still intended to increase much needed economic activity particularly in the north.”

He also announced that Dominica Festivals Committee is working alongside the Portsmouth Association of Yacht Services to put on an additional jazz event on May 19, which can attract persons to visit the north for longer periods.

The DOMFESTA Explosion carded for May 17, will be an addition to the jazz fringe events held before the main event. DOMFESTA Explosion will feature well known artistes such as Ti Orkest, Calypso Monarch – De Bobb, Tasha P and White Fairy.

Additionally, jazz patrons are urged to show their love for country by including some element of Dominica’s creole culture in their outfits. One lucky individual will win a ticket to this year’s World Creole Music Festival, as the most creatively dressed patron at Jazz ‘n Creole 2018.

The 9th edition of Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole is proudly presented by the Government of Dominica through Ministry of Tourism and Culture and Discover Dominica Authority alongside headline sponsor Range Developments.

Range Developments are developers of the Cabrits Resort Kempinski which will be opened in 2019.