Jazz ‘n Creole 2019 a success say organizers

Organizers of Jazz ‘n Creole 2019 are rating the event a success.
Senior Cultural Officer and Coordinator of the event, Earlson Matthew told in an interview that the fringe and main events were well received.
“Jazz ‘n 2019 was a success on many fronts. The fringe events leading up to the main show set the tone. There was also a sharp increase in economic activity in the Portsmouth area with many hotels and apartments being booked for the weekend and many other businesses benefiting from the influx of people,” Matthew said. “Upon further analysis of statistics, we will have a clearer picture as to visitor arrivals to Dominica.”
He continued, “The main event was well received, with the audience calling for encores from many of the primary acts. The supporting acts were also very impressive, with Convent High School (CHS) UMOJA stealing the show. We would like to thank the general public for their unwavering support.”
Matthew recognized, however, that there are some aspects of the event that can be improved.
“With any event, even those being staged annually for decades, there are things that can be improved upon. Jazz ‘n Creole is no exception. The approach was to improve on things that were seen as issues in previous years, for example the number of food vendors, lighting of the venue, signage, shuttles, among others,” he pointed out.
Matthew added, “The actual name of the event steers the artist selection process so it’s easy to understand how this year’s artists fit into the event. The goal is not to replicate the WCMF brand at a different venue, but rather to develop a unique package that starts with jazz and creole music but extends to the actual ambiance of the venue, the fashion, socialization and the family aspect.”
Matthew said he has seen the growth of Jazz ‘n Creole over the years and hopes that this growth can continue with the support of the private and public sectors and the general public.
4 Comments
I can help you with the information regarding how many visitors came to Dominica especially for Jazz and Creole. It was zero. And if you don’t know that, you ought to be looking for another job. This is not a successful tourist venture, it’s a very popular event for bourgeois Dominicans to show off their latest fashions and look cool. That’s fine. It is what it is. But a tourist attraction, it ain’t. Oh, and by the way, patting yourself on the back and declaring your own work a success is rather pathetic.
Thanks for telling us a long story telling us about the success of the event. Can you back that statement up with some figures or are we as usual expected with a bit of propaganda and rethoric. You all learned well from your master.
You are right. Yes, we can see the event has been growing yearly. But it would be nice to give us figures atleast one time just to see the economic impact.
Just imagine next year with the two new hotels. Cabrits will be too small.