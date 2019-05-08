Jazz ‘n Creole 2019 a success say organizers

Organizers of Jazz ‘n Creole 2019 are rating the event a success.

Senior Cultural Officer and Coordinator of the event, Earlson Matthew told in an interview that the fringe and main events were well received.

“Jazz ‘n 2019 was a success on many fronts. The fringe events leading up to the main show set the tone. There was also a sharp increase in economic activity in the Portsmouth area with many hotels and apartments being booked for the weekend and many other businesses benefiting from the influx of people,” Matthew said. “Upon further analysis of statistics, we will have a clearer picture as to visitor arrivals to Dominica.”

He continued, “The main event was well received, with the audience calling for encores from many of the primary acts. The supporting acts were also very impressive, with Convent High School (CHS) UMOJA stealing the show. We would like to thank the general public for their unwavering support.”

Matthew recognized, however, that there are some aspects of the event that can be improved.

“With any event, even those being staged annually for decades, there are things that can be improved upon. Jazz ‘n Creole is no exception. The approach was to improve on things that were seen as issues in previous years, for example the number of food vendors, lighting of the venue, signage, shuttles, among others,” he pointed out.

Matthew added, “The actual name of the event steers the artist selection process so it’s easy to understand how this year’s artists fit into the event. The goal is not to replicate the WCMF brand at a different venue, but rather to develop a unique package that starts with jazz and creole music but extends to the actual ambiance of the venue, the fashion, socialization and the family aspect.”

Matthew said he has seen the growth of Jazz ‘n Creole over the years and hopes that this growth can continue with the support of the private and public sectors and the general public.