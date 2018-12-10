Jazz ‘n Creole will be held earlier in 2019.

Festivals and Events Manager (Ag) at Discover Dominica Authority, Marva Williams, said the three day event will run from May the 3rd to the 5th with the main stage event to be held on Sunday May the 5th.

Williams said the date for the tree-day event was arrived at “in keeping with the mandate to grow the festival and particularly the visiting jazz and music lovers, the DDA set out to find a date that will minimize competition of our target markets, yet still provide a holiday weekend for the many loyal patrons residing on Dominica.”

The annual Jazz ‘n Creole, held at Fort Shirley at the Cabrits National Park, features performances in jazz and creole music from a mixture of foreign and local acts.

Williams said targeted marketing and promotion of the 10th edition of Jazz ‘n Creole will begin during the Carnival celebrations with the overall goal to increase visitor arrivals to the island.