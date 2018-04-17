Days after the Discover Dominica Authority announced via its social media account that the annual Jazz ‘n Creole event which had been scheduled for May 20, 2018 will not be hosted as scheduled, DNO has been reliably informed that it will be taking place.

Sources told DNO that preparations for the festival have kicked back into high gear at the Dominica Festivals Committee.

DNO understands that a formal announcement will be made to the media later on Tuesday.

The festival mainstage is held annually at Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park.

First introduced in 2010, the event has become a staple of Dominica’s festivals calendar.

Since its inception the festival has grown, attracting locals and visitors alike. It has also attracted increasing interest from renown regional and international artistes wanting to perform at this exclusive event.

Additionally, the tourism sector benefits greatly and it adds to the overall flow of revenue into the island’s economy.

The event will be held on the original date, May 20.