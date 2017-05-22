Mainstage tickets for Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival 2017 are on sale now at EC$75 for adults.

Ticket outlets are Bullseye Pharmacy both in Roseau and Portsmouth, Depex Colour Lab in Roseau, The Champs Hotel and Tulip Outback Bar & Grill in Picard and Fone Shack on Bay Street, Portsmouth.

Tickets for the youth ages 13 – 17 will be sold at the gate for EC$25 and children 12 years and under enter free when accompanied by an adult.

Patrons interested in taking advantage of ticket specials are invited to attend the Jazz Fringe starting Sunday May 28 through Saturday June 3 to receive their tickets at a special price of EC$60.

Patrons can expect a variety of delicious Creole inspired food and drink on sale at the main stage event; however like in previous years, patrons will be allowed to enter with their coolers, food hampers, and picnic baskets, at a cost. Large coolers (above 30 quarts) are EC$80, medium sized coolers (20 to 28 quarts) or medium baskets are EC$50 and small coolers (less than 20 quarts) and small baskets are EC$25.

The Main Stage of the 8th Annual Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival is carded for Pentecost Sunday June 4, 2017 at Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park and will feature Courtney Pine, Michele Henderson, Breve, Ti-Orkest and other acts.. Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole Festival is presented by the Government of Dominica, with headline partner Discover Dominica Authority and gold partner Digicel.

The event is also made possible through support from LIAT, Fine Foods Group of Companies, Rainbow Rentals, HHV Whitchurch & Co. Ltd, Dowasco, Stewco Construction, Dominica Brewery & Beverages Ltd, TecHeads, Depex Colour Lab, Arden Sounds, R&R Multiimedia, DBS Radio, Kairi FM, DA Vibes, Vibes Radio, Q95, The Sun Newspaper, and Dominica News Online.