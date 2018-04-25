Director of Tourism and CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority Colin Piper has said that due to Hurricane Maria the presentation of the annual Jazz ‘n Creole Festival will be approached “slightly differently” this year.

He made that statement while addressing the first official press conference of the festival held at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) office on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled for May 20th at its usual venue, the Fort Shirley National Park in Portsmouth from 2:00 pm.

“In 2018 the presentation of the main stage event will be approached slightly differently as Dominica is still faced with matters of concern Post-Hurricane Maria,” he said

According to him, this obliged the organizers to tweak the normal week of fringe activities.

“In the spirit of continuous improvement we are using this year to review and muster our product,” he said. “Using these events, the natural events of Maria we are unable to stage the Jazz Fringe as we normally would have done with a number of our partners here in the south, so we are also looking at initiating a more enticing programme to have another major activity in the Portsmouth area and we are doing that in collaboration with the Portsmouth Association of Yacht Services.”

He believes that the events on Saturday [May 19] will have two benefits.

“We anticipate that these events will attract people to the north for a longer period, not only one day, Sunday but to come in earlier, probably Saturday and Sunday,” he explained. “Secondly we are focusing on the yachting community trying to attract them to come into Dominica, particularly the north.”

Additionally Piper said this year’s activities is still intended to increase much needed economic activity, particularly in the north, and the staging, much like the staging of Carnival is an opportunity for residents to exhale as well as amplify awareness of the island in terms of business and tourism continuity, and the reopening of a number of major sites and attractions, not only on the island but in the north of the island as well.

He went on to say that as expected budgetary concerns have influenced the final plan, but nonetheless there is an exciting programme of events.

Piper encourages patrons among others to participate in the event.

Patrons are also encouraged to wear creole clothing.

Dominica’s Princess of song, Michele Henderson will form part of one of the headline acts for the event. STARS, Extacy Band, Pan in Harmony among other acts will form part of the event.

Range Development is the headline sponsor of Jazz ‘n Creole this year.