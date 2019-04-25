Jazz ‘n Tea part of Jazz ‘n Creole menu this year

Organizers of Jazz ‘n Creole have included a “Jazz ‘n Tea” event on the menu of the Festival this year.

The event is being hosted by the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the Convent Preparatory School and will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Convent Prep School grounds.

Convent Prep PTA president, Charlene White Christian, said at the weekly Jazz ‘n Creole press conference on April 24, 2019 that the Jazz ‘n Tea is designed to give children their own Jazz experience, but in a fun and exciting way.

“Children from all schools are invited from as little as pre-school all the way up to secondary school,” she said. “Accompanying parents, there will also be something for you at Jazz ‘n Tea. The event is going to be separated into two segments. The first segment which we call teatime and the second segment which we call playtime.”

According to Christian, the format of the event will include a book signing on entry and photographing of children ‘nicely dressed’ in their class jazz outfits.

“Our dress code for the event is jazzy, classy and sassy. Children will then be escorted to their tables where they will sit and then be guided to their buffet snacks,” White- Christian explained.

She said after tea, the children will also have the opportunity to play games during which time they’re hoping to have a walk display of the children in their outfits. She said tokens will be awarded to the best dressed… “and so forth.”

White-Christian said a raffle will also be held at Jazz ‘n Tea to raise funds to repair the school’s wall which was damaged by Hurricane Maria.

“We will also have a raffle at the event of tickets on L’express Des Iles. We may have tickets from Jazz ‘n Creole among a few other things. All this is in an effort to raise funds for the convent prep to repair the wall which was broken during hurricane Maria which is preventing our students from enjoying their playground, so we are hoping that persons come to support,” White-Christian stated.

A highlight of the event will be special entertainment by various Dominican artists.

Other fringe events for Jazz ‘n Creole include “Persuasion 3” at Ocean edge, Castle comfort, on April 27th from 8pm featuring various local artists and designers, “Jazz on the Shoreline” organized by the Fort Young Hotel to be held at Warner’s Bar from 7pm- 12am on Friday, May 3rd . Atlantic View will also be hosting “Soca, Jazz & Mimosas on the rooftop” at its resort from 8pm on Friday May 3rd.

The Jazz after party which is the last event will be held after the Jazz ‘n Creole’s main event Prince Rupert Tavern on May 5th from 9 pm to 1 am the next day.