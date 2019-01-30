He goes by the name of Gregory “Karessah” Riviere and has been in the calypso business for 21 years, winning the calypso monarch of Dominica four times and has thrilled calypso followers and fans with many scintillating hits.

On January 29, 2019, Karessa launched his 21st anniversary album titled “Hol a Bank” at the Calypso House in Bath Estate.

“It has not been smooth sailing but I want to thank God the Almighty Father for giving me the strength and motivation to harness my talent…to those who supported me over the years and believed in me, I say thank you and my critics, I say thanks also, because you made me who I am today in the calypso business,” he said.

He also thanked his many sponsors who over the years he said, “believed in me and never gave up.”

Chief Cultural Officer, Raymond Lawrence, in congratulating Karessah, said the achievements of the artiste are a testimony of his “hard work, perseverance and dedication.”

“He has toiled over the years; his lyrics are witty and clear, also masked, giving you food for thought. I am happy to be associated with him and congratulate him on his achievement and wish him further success in his future endeavours,” Lawrence said.

The CD comprises 10 songs: Hol a bank, Boo Boo, Rossalina, Dog race, Two king tie, Stand up for you, Hook in a minor, Call mi name, Second Round and Roll in a romper.

The CD costs just EC$40.00 and is available at Bulls Eye Pharmacy and the Marigot Credit Union.