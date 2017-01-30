Miss Dominica 2017 contestant Karla Henry of Mahaut put her platform into action when she launched a Youth Day Camp in her community on Saturday, January 28.

Miss Henry’s first outreach programme attracted 48 young people aged 10 to 18 years.

The ‘Triple P’ – Planning, Preparation and Protection Day Camp was geared at providing youth with the necessary knowledge and generic skills to help them prevent and overcome vulnerable circumstances they may experience.

Professionals from various backgrounds delivered on topics including Spiritual Health by Karlene Richards, Achieving Goals by Kellyn George (founder & CEO of the Sickle Cell Cares Foundation & 2015 Queen’s Young Leader), Sexual Health by Arlene Gregoire (communications officer at the Bureau of Gender Affairs), Being a Responsible Citizen by Senator Jahisiah Benoit (president of the National Youth Council) and Mental Health by Lesley-Ann Waldron (clinical psychologist).

This was one in a series of activities Miss Henry and her team will implement leading up to the February 24 show, in keeping with her pageant platform ‘Protecting the Vulnerable in our Society’.

According to her, this platform touches the core of many social ills plaguing communities from the troubled teenager weighed down by sexual abuse, to the downtrodden vagrant, to the disadvantaged child without basic necessities.

“In the upcoming weeks, I will execute three more projects, including the launching of a foundation for the underprivileged, a feeding programme for the disadvantaged and a rehabilitation programme for alcoholics – all targeting my community. Through these activities, I wish to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda by helping achieve SDGS 1 through 4; namely No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being and Quality Education,” Karla explained.