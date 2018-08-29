Kassav, Marce et Tumpak, First Serenade added to WCMF lineupDominica News Online - Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 at 2:33 PM
The Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) has announced the additional bands for the 20th Edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) carded for October 26th to 28th 2018.
The Kassav Band, Marce et Tumpak from Martinique and the First Serenade Band.
The announcement was made by Festivals and Events Manager, Marva Williams at a press conference held at the Prevost Cinemall on Wednesday.
Williams also announced the line-up for the three (3) nights.
“On Friday night we will feature Movado, the Kassav Band, Yemi Alade, Triple Kay International, Klass and the First Serenade Band,” she stated.
She continued, “On Saturday evening, Machel Montano, Asa Banton the Bouyon boss from South City, Zouk all Stars to include Jean Marc Ferdinand, Francky Vincent, Stephane Ravor and Marce et Tumpak.”
Williams added, “On Sunday evening we will feature Chronixx, Kes the Band, Sweet Mickey, Mizik A Nou All Stars to include, our Princess of Song Michele Henderson, Elijah Benoit, Martin Dale Olive, Carlyn XP, Cornell ‘Fingers’ Phillip and the Signal Band.”
Patrons to the festival can purchase tickets online from Wednesday at EC$125/US$46.00 per night or EC325/US$115.00 for season tickets.
Additionally, patrons in Dominica wishing to do early purchase of their season tickets can do so at the office of the Discover Dominica Authority at the Financial Centre in Roseau, or at the upcoming WCMF Reunion Hype activities for only EC$250.00.
The special-priced tickets will only be available for a limited time this year, so patrons are encouraged to do their purchases early.
I don’t care whether is Kassav, Farine or Zaboka that coming, by now I know I cannot go and buy tickets early to come to Dominica anymore, especially with Skerrit in power and Dominica not enjoying the fruits of a blessed country but that of a cursed land under Skerrit. When September finish and we in the last week in October, I will check the weather channel to see if I can take a chance to buy a ticket
I thought Groovers was jamning; What happen?
This line up looks real and solid… Don’t want to many bands for a night to have folks tired from the break between bands.
One things though, what’s the problem in having local artists and bands make a name for themselves? We must buy local, eat local, think local, support local, cause Dominica at its best is untouchable….
BTW, support to the person talking bout vip… We need that. Vip, VVip, platinum n so forth. People can pay for there comfort and peace of mind. Vip is not the places reserved for government n other officials only. We can literally buy our way to cop. VVip, platinum n so forth. Give patrons options
great line up, however, I still think there should be more of our local artist. Let the money stay in Dominica.
Congratulations to the First Serenade Band. after been out for so long,please show Dominica what the festival should be with clean ORIGINAL BOUYON MUSIC. Let Point michel Representation begin once more
Is there any VIP apart from the Booths in the top floor of the stadium? An Event of this Magnitude should have such facilities for those who may choose to enjoy a more comforting setting. Just Inquiring for my friends.
Could not be better than that. A festival without Kassav is no festival at all! Thumbs up to the Festival Committee
But how Carlyn XP is a part of the Mizik A Nou All Stars? I might be wrong but she was no where in picture back then