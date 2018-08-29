The Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) has announced the additional bands for the 20th Edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) carded for October 26th to 28th 2018.

The Kassav Band, Marce et Tumpak from Martinique and the First Serenade Band.

The announcement was made by Festivals and Events Manager, Marva Williams at a press conference held at the Prevost Cinemall on Wednesday.

Williams also announced the line-up for the three (3) nights.

“On Friday night we will feature Movado, the Kassav Band, Yemi Alade, Triple Kay International, Klass and the First Serenade Band,” she stated.

She continued, “On Saturday evening, Machel Montano, Asa Banton the Bouyon boss from South City, Zouk all Stars to include Jean Marc Ferdinand, Francky Vincent, Stephane Ravor and Marce et Tumpak.”

Williams added, “On Sunday evening we will feature Chronixx, Kes the Band, Sweet Mickey, Mizik A Nou All Stars to include, our Princess of Song Michele Henderson, Elijah Benoit, Martin Dale Olive, Carlyn XP, Cornell ‘Fingers’ Phillip and the Signal Band.”

Patrons to the festival can purchase tickets online from Wednesday at EC$125/US$46.00 per night or EC325/US$115.00 for season tickets.

Additionally, patrons in Dominica wishing to do early purchase of their season tickets can do so at the office of the Discover Dominica Authority at the Financial Centre in Roseau, or at the upcoming WCMF Reunion Hype activities for only EC$250.00.

The special-priced tickets will only be available for a limited time this year, so patrons are encouraged to do their purchases early.