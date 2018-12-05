King Bobb reaches outDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 at 7:50 PM
Dominica’s 2018 calypso monarch Daryl Bobb announced today that he has begun implementing some charitable projects as part of his platform during his reign.
He said at a news conference held at the Calypso House, that the venture will include the sponsoring of some needy children.
Two boys and two girls from the Yam Piece, Tarish Pit and Roseau area will be provided with school books and other related supplies.
Bobb said he will also be hosting, in conjunction with Courts Dominica, a Christmas party for 65 children on December 8th at the Calypso House in Bath Estate.
We will have more on the plans of King Bobb in a subsequent story.
