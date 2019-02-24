Convent High School student, Kiyanna Dyer has won the title of Miss Teen Dominica for 2019.

Kiyanna beat five other contestants to secure the top position at the event which was held at Carnival City on Sunday afternoon. On her way to the title, she won the awards for Best Speech, Best Talent, Best Spectacular Creation, Best in Spectacular Creation, Best in Evening Wear and Miss Photogenic.

First runner up is Olani Coipel of the Pierre Charles Secondary School and Tyra Holsborough from the Orion Academy who placed third (2nd runner up) won awards for Miss Amity and Best Response to Question.