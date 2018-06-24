Dominica rap artist Klass Money, based in Miami, teams up with, Dominica’s 8 time Calypso Winner, legendary King Dice to bring you “Rude Whine”! Route Change Music Group unveils the new cover and song produced by Trinidad’s top producer, DLL Productionz.

With a hype, dancehall, party feel type beat King Dice and Klass Money perform a summer hit bringing you an awesome vibe, encouraging you to have a good time! “Rude Whine” is Klass Money’s first exclusive release since his new “Her Body” Official Music Video took the internet by storm gaining over a quarter million views.

Rude Whine is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, Google, YouTube and all other online music outlets.