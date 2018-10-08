Kwéyòl Wandévou to compliment WCMF 2018Dominica News Online - Monday, October 8th, 2018 at 2:50 PM
Roseau Dominica – A new event dubbed Kwéyòl Wandévou which is scheduled to run from 22nd to 25th October, 2018, at the Botanical Gardens will fill in the void left by the absence of a daytime event during Creole week this year.
Wandévou will adopt the familiar four-day format with an assortment of daily themes in line with the ReDiscover Dominica campaign.
Day 1, ReDiscover Fun, is dedicated to introducing invited schools to traditional toys and games.
Day 2, ReDiscover Mystery, highlights oral traditions such as poetry, storytelling and folk music.
Day 3, ReDiscover Taste, focuses on the evolution of local cuisine through the distribution of recipes and will feature a food preparation competition, judged by handpicked audience members on presentation and taste.
Day 4, ReDiscover Rhythm, is centered on traditional music and dance as well as creative dance.
The event will provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talent, as well as an opportunity to share and preserve seemingly endangered traditions, to a very large and diverse audience.
It also presents the opportunity for locals and visitors alike to convene and celebrate various aspects of our culture.
With the assistance of various strategic private sector partners, the four-day event seeks to compliment the flagship World Creole Music Festival, as it reverts to the original vision of a daytime event that showcases exclusively local content and performances, everything that makes us Dominican.
At the Botanical Gardens ?
so i will see de parrots?
no not the parros
I want to see our National Birds .
So u have never been to see that.rhe Aviary was smashed during Maria?Eh bien ou bien tard!!
Kudos to those who stepped up to fill in the void left by Creole in the Park and good luck for a fun event! Let us enjoy!