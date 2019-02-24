Kyanna Dyer is Miss Teen Dominica 2019Dominica News Online - Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at 10:02 PM
Convent High School student, Kiyanna Dyer has won the title of Miss Teen Dominica for 2019.
Kyanna beat five other contestants to secure the top position at the event which was held at Carnival City on Sunday afternoon. On her way to the title, she won the awards for Best Speech, Best Talent, Best Spectacular Creation, Best in Spectacular Creation, Best in Evening Wear and Miss Photogenic.
First runner up is Olani Coipel of the Pierre Charles Secondary School and Tyra Holsborough from the Orion Academy who placed third (2nd runner up) won awards for Miss Amity and Best Response to Question.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
CONGRATULATIONSSSSSSSSSSS I was 1000% confident that you would have won!!
Please the make up is no good poor child who ever fid this to you should be fired from that business of make up artist