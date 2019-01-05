One of the highlights for the Carnival season, the Lagoon Street Jam is set for February 25th.

The Swinging Stars-organized event that carnival and calypso lovers all look forward to, is being staged every year since the early 1980’s.

Peter Letang of the Swinging Stars who was addressing a weekly Carnival Press Conference held at the Prevost Cinemall on Wednesday, said this activity is being held as a way of giving back to the public during the Carnival season.

“It’s an exciting event and I am asking all Dominicans to come down to Lagoon on the 25 th of February; come for the excitement,” he said.

Letang jokingly said that he considered the Lagoon Street Jam as the official opening of Carnival.

Letang said a number of top calypsonians will be showcased at the event.

He urged the public to have clean fun for Carnival 2019.

The DFC made a small presentation towards that event.

The Lagoon Street event is expected to begin at 8:00pm.