Lagon Street Jam carded for February 25thDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at 2:21 PM
One of the highlights for the Carnival season, the Lagoon Street Jam is set for February 25th.
The Swinging Stars-organized event that carnival and calypso lovers all look forward to, is being staged every year since the early 1980’s.
Peter Letang of the Swinging Stars who was addressing a weekly Carnival Press Conference held at the Prevost Cinemall on Wednesday, said this activity is being held as a way of giving back to the public during the Carnival season.
“It’s an exciting event and I am asking all Dominicans to come down to Lagoon on the 25 th of February; come for the excitement,” he said.
Letang jokingly said that he considered the Lagoon Street Jam as the official opening of Carnival.
Letang said a number of top calypsonians will be showcased at the event.
He urged the public to have clean fun for Carnival 2019.
The DFC made a small presentation towards that event.
The Lagoon Street event is expected to begin at 8:00pm.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.