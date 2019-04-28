Late PM’s widow remarries

Cabinet minister in the current DLP administration and widow of late prime minister, Pierre Charles is getting married today.

She is marrying her long-time partner, Farley Riviere who is the Deputy Fire Chief at the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Dominica News Online (DNO) was informed a short while ago that the wedding ceremony is currently underway at the Pointe Michel Catholic Church.

Among the wedding guests are government ministers Catherine Daniel and Dr. Kenneth Darroux.

Fr. Brancker John is the main celebrant.