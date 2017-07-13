Lineup for WCMF 2017 announcedDominica News Online - Thursday, July 13th, 2017 at 6:31 PM
The lineup for the 20th edition, World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) was announced at the Fort Young Hotel on Thursday afternoon.
The line-up consists of a mix of Zouk, Compa, Soca, Bouyon, Afro Beat, Calypso and Reggae.
There will be performances from Zouk artistes such as Zouk All Stars featuring Franky Vincent, Marce Tumbak from Martinique and Jean-Marc Ferdinand, Kalash and Orlane.
Jamaican Dancehall heavyweight Mavado is set to perform, alongside Jamaican performers Etana and Virgo Romain.
From Haiti, there will be performances by Klass, Kai and Sweet Mickey.
Yemi Alade from Nigeria will also perform.
Local acts will come Triple Kay International, Asa Bantan, First Serenade and calypsonians backed up by Swinging Stars.
From Trinidad there will be performances by Marchel Montana and Bunji Garlin.
WCMF 2016 will take place from October 27 to 29.
Below is the full lineup.
Night one:
Breve
Klass
Mavado
First Serenade
Yemi Alade
Triple Kay International
Night two:
Marce et Tumpak
Kai
Marchel Montana
Romain Virgo reggae
Etana Jamaican
Asa Bantan
Zouk All Stars featuring Franky Vincent
Jean-Marc Ferdinand
Orlane
Stephane Ravor
Night three:
Mizik A Nou All Stars
Kalash French Raga
Swinging Stars with Calypsonians
Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons
Sweet Mickey
