The lineup for the 20th edition, World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) was announced at the Fort Young Hotel on Thursday afternoon.

The line-up consists of a mix of Zouk, Compa, Soca, Bouyon, Afro Beat, Calypso and Reggae.

There will be performances from Zouk artistes such as Zouk All Stars featuring Franky Vincent, Marce Tumbak from Martinique and Jean-Marc Ferdinand, Kalash and Orlane.

Jamaican Dancehall heavyweight Mavado is set to perform, alongside Jamaican performers Etana and Virgo Romain.

From Haiti, there will be performances by Klass, Kai and Sweet Mickey.

Yemi Alade from Nigeria will also perform.

Local acts will come Triple Kay International, Asa Bantan, First Serenade and calypsonians backed up by Swinging Stars.

From Trinidad there will be performances by Marchel Montana and Bunji Garlin.

WCMF 2016 will take place from October 27 to 29.

Below is the full lineup.

Night one:

Breve

Klass

Mavado

First Serenade

Yemi Alade

Triple Kay International

Night two:

Marce et Tumpak

Kai

Marchel Montana

Romain Virgo reggae

Etana Jamaican

Asa Bantan

Zouk All Stars featuring Franky Vincent

Jean-Marc Ferdinand

Orlane

Stephane Ravor

Night three:

Mizik A Nou All Stars

Kalash French Raga

Swinging Stars with Calypsonians

Bunji Garlin & Fay-Ann Lyons

Sweet Mickey