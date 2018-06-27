The lineup for the 2018 edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) was announced on Wednesday evening.

The lineup consists of a mix of Reggae, Calypso, Compa, Soca, Bouyon and Zouk.

Two well known Jamaican heavyweights, Chronixx and Mavado, will hit the stage.

Also Machel Montano and Kes the Band are expected to perform.

There will be performances by Zouk artistes such as Zouk All Stars, Franky Vincent, Jean-Marc Ferdinand, Kalash and Orlane, from Reunion, and Stephane Lavor.

There will be acts from local bands and artistes including Signal Band, Midnight Groovers, Triple Kay International, Carlene XP and Michele Henderson.

Compa acts will come from Sweet Mickey, Klass and Kai.

Yemi Alade from Nigeria will also perform.

WCMF 2017 will take place from October 26 to 28.