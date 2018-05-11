Millions of mothers around the world will, on Sunday May 13th, observe Mother’s Day and local promoter, Leroy “Wadix” Charles aims to add a special touch to the occasion for Dominican mothers.

Charles is organizing “The Sweet Mother’s Day Kaiso Punch and Party” on Sunday at the strip in Lalay Coco on Loubiere Highway.

He stated in a release, that the purpose of the event is “to create an avenue for mothers to exhale, both mature and senior citizens. Also after Carnival there was very little adult entertainment, and so the event will be a calypso event with a difference.”

“The event will feature Swinging Stars- Tasha P, Daddy Chess and more, First Serenade, 2018 Calypso Monarch Daryl Bobb, 2018 Road March monarchs Haxey and Lougas, veteran Calypsonians Dyno and Pickey. Creole DJ’s will include Prince Wadix, Mr. Mix and Matt in the Morning,” Charles added.

Those mothers who attend will also get the chance to win special prizes for the Best Dressed Mother, Oldest Mother, and the first 50 mothers to enter the event will receive a complimentary punch.

The prizes up for grabs include: 2 gift baskets valued at $250 each, a smartphone and phone vehicle chargers.

The event is expected to run from 6:00 pm to midnight.

Tickets costing EC$20.00 are available at Depex and Bull’s Eye Pharmacy.