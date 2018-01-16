(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – You might not want to be following entertainer Machel Montano’s advice to fete goers disregarding the police advisory that an unsolicited wine could be a crime.

Police Public Information Officer ASP Michael Jackman reiterated the point he made last week that it is an assault to touch someone without their consent and could lead to arrest.

He also cautioned anyone especially those who hold great influence over others to be cautious when saying things that can often mislead the public and thereby create disorder in society.

During his Carnival 2018 stage debut at Tribe/Red Ants’ Stumped at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on Saturday night Montano told the crowd: “They say yuh could get lock up for thiefing a wine. Allyuh forget that, find somebody to jam. This is Carnival. They will have to lock up the whole of Trinidad and Tobago”.

