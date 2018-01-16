Machel Montano cautioned over controversial carnival-related commentsTrinidad Express - Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 at 2:06 PM
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – You might not want to be following entertainer Machel Montano’s advice to fete goers disregarding the police advisory that an unsolicited wine could be a crime.
Police Public Information Officer ASP Michael Jackman reiterated the point he made last week that it is an assault to touch someone without their consent and could lead to arrest.
He also cautioned anyone especially those who hold great influence over others to be cautious when saying things that can often mislead the public and thereby create disorder in society.
During his Carnival 2018 stage debut at Tribe/Red Ants’ Stumped at Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on Saturday night Montano told the crowd: “They say yuh could get lock up for thiefing a wine. Allyuh forget that, find somebody to jam. This is Carnival. They will have to lock up the whole of Trinidad and Tobago”.
Jamaica and Trinidad are like two failed States. One can turn millionaire overnight operating a funeral parlor. These funeral homes are never out of “clients”. In our Caribbean today, morality is scoffed at, the life of a thug is glorified, guns are ubiquitous, and despite their confident rhetoric when in opposition, the ruling regimes are completely clueless as to solutions to arrest the gunplay. The kids are not at fault, the problem lies with the adults.
I don’t know why would one consider this fool a singer!? I’ve not heard him singing not one song! This man is no good example or role model for any young person or child! Why would anyone give this vagabond any attention!
The crime rate is moving faster than the days of the month in Trinidad. Yesterday it was 30 people who were on the murder list. If this guy is a singer he is a bad role model for the society that lives in.The police ordered to lower the sound of the music at a certain hour.Why should he give the wrong advice to the partygoers regarding the order which was given due to safety reasons? This is sending the wrong message.Trinidad is in a real mess at the moment and instead of sending the wrong message to the public; try to talk to talk to the youths to hand in their guns to the police in order to stop the crime.
Apparently you my dear. I gather much reading your comment you are a deprived citizen who is clueless about Carnival in your country