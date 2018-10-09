On Saturday, October 13th 2018 Dominicans in the Tri-State will gather to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dominica at the grand event to sash Madam Wob Dwiyet Diaspora.

This event also marks the 15th anniversary of the Dominica Emerald Organization of New Jersey (DEONJ) Wob Dwiyet pageant.

DEONJ has been in existence since 1998 and is a complete volunteer organization operating in New Jersey USA.

The pageant started in 2003 and has been staged every year since then and this makes it the longest-running Wob Dwiyet pageant outside of Dominica.

This year is proving to be the most spectacular yet as there is great anticipation around the performance of Michelle Henderson who will be performing in New Jersey for the first time.

The audience will also be treated to performances from Nayee, King Tappa, The Roots Jing Ping Band and other cultural dances.

Media Personality and long-standing supporter of this pageant, Alex Bruno accompanied by Marsha Monelle will return again to host the celebration this year.

This event will serve as the celebration of Dominica’s anniversary of Independence as Dominica’s culture will be on full display.

This year’s catering services will be provided by Elliean’s Kitchen and will serve a full array of Dominican’s cultural foods including the famous Crab and Callaloo, Bakes and Saltfish and sweet potato pudding.

Tickets are available from EventBrite or from any contestant or any member of the Organization or calling the pageant coordinators Angela Sylvester 732 319 6974 or Daisy Grant at 973 393 1393.

See additional detail on Facebook at deonj emeraldorg

Contestants are all past winner from the Wob Dwiyet USA pageant and the Madam Wob Dwiyet Canada Inc. pageant and it will be a tough competition.

The contestants are:

Contestant #1 Shenell Edmonds –



The winner of the 2013 Wob Dwiyet USA pageant, Shenell Edmonds will be the first contestant.

Shenell Dénise Edmonds is 24 years old, born in New Haven, CT, however, she currently resides in New York and travels back and forth to CT. Ms. Edmonds’ maternal family hails from Goodwill (Cooke) and Loubiere (Joseph) in Dominica while her paternal family is from Bridgeport, CT. From birth, Shenell has been immersed in her Dominican heritage.

By profession, Shenell is an actress. Her most recent work on the movie Roxanne Roxanne, which debuted in March, 2018 can be seen on Netflix. Her acting skills has brought her various nominations, including, the BET YoungStars Award in 2011 and, in 2012, NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series, for her work on ABC’s soap opera, One Life to Live, as Destiny Evans.

She has also appeared in Alex Strangelove (Netflix), Gun Hill (BET), Blue Bloods (CBS), Girls (HBO), Show Me A Hero (HBO); and independent movies: Front Cover, From Nowhere, Custody, Safe Spaces (post-production). Commercial work includes Allstate Insurance, PowerAde and Lowes. Shenell is also passionate about music, dance, hair and makeup.

A lover of all things Dominican, and by extension, all things with a Caribbean flavor, Shenell describes herself as “Dominican to the bone”.

Contestant #2 is Zadshire Dupuis



Though born and raised in Irvington, New Jersey, Zadshire has always been one with her roots originating in Portsmouth, Dominica.

Her parents Johnis and Joan Dupuis migrated in 1992 raised their children with the same morals and qualities of true Dominican.

With the desire to be more connected to Dominica Zadshire has proudly competed as Ms. Dominica in WISO’s Ms. Caribbean pageant at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, and several Madam Wob Dwiyet competitions. With her win in 2014 Zadshire traveled to Dominica representing the diaspora to celebrate in Dominica’s independence.

Zadshire is a passionate performer who loves to sing, act, dance, and is full of life. She’s traveled across state performing for churches, and other functions. Zadshire has been in a couple of YouTube content videos and has worked with BBC radio for their broadcast of The Piano Lesson by August Wilson.

Currently Zadshire is part of Know Your Culture dance troupe led by Sabina Mingo, and is teaching Drama and American Sign Language in an after-school program. Though still furthering her education she intends to do so when she has decided her big move, Washington D.C or California.

Contestant #3 – Colette Ambo, Madam Wob Dwiyet USA 2015.

Colette Ambo hails from the close-knit community of Salisbury. Born to Georgianna Ambo (nee Peters) of Kingshill/ Newtown and Newton Ambo of Salisbury.

She was introduced to pageantry in 1st form when she participated in CHS’s Miss Wob Dwiyet Show.

This was the stepping stone to her participation in the National Teen pageant where she captured the title Miss Teen Dominica 2010.

Since then Colette has participated in the DSC Miss Mas Jamboree pageant, Miss West pageant, Miss WIADCA, and is also Deonj’s Madam Wob Dwiyet USA 2015. Colette sees pageantry as a platform for talent, arts, culture as well as a means of self-development which is well worth the experience and she has assisted several others in their pageant journeys.

Colette has a profound passion for arts, visual and performing, being part of choirs, school bands and drama groups ever since primary school. It is this same passion which fuels her love for her country and dedication to its development.

At home Colette studied classical and rhythm guitar with Mrs. Hugette St. Hilaire and at the Christian’s Musical Class and studied dance and Steel Pan at the Dominica Institute for the Arts. But the experience which impacted her the most was being a member of the prestigious Dominican choral group, the Sixth Form Sisserou Singers.

Despite losing her mother at a young age, Colette has a very optimistic approach to life. Prior to moving the U.S., Colette was employed as a reporter/anchor at the Government Information Service (GIS).

She recently graduated from Lehman College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Multimedia and Performing Arts. Colette grabs at every opportunity to promote her home, be it on stage or off stage, big or small. Currently, apart from performing, she runs her own performing arts non-profit organization in the Bronx called The West Indian Arts Project.

Contestant #4 – Clarissa Zoe Sampson



Clarissa Zoe Sampson was born on the beautiful island of Dominica to parents Clement James and Maria Brade.

As a child Clarissa engaged in an array of outdoor activities but had always expressed an interest in singing, writing and poetry.

Clarissa’s early childhood was spent in Dominica where she attended the St. Joseph Seven Day Adventist School until the age of eleven and the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School for a couple of months until she migrated to the United States.

As a teenager, Clarissa performed in the high school Choir and was a member of the debate team and she was also a participant of the Academy of Finance at Adlai E. Stevenson High School where she majored in theater.

After high school, Clarissa attended Mercy College, Baruch College, Fordham University and the University of Phoenix where she has earned degrees in business, education, finance, management and psychology.

Today, Clarissa is a mother of two, a writer, a poet, a motivational speaker, and entrepreneur, a therapist, a daughter, a sister, a friend and a firm representation of what Dominican culture represents.

Contestant # 5 Christine (Benno)Roberts



Christine Roberts attended the Mahaut Public School in Dominica and Malvern Public School and Medics College in Ontario.

She is presently employed with Crescent Town Community and Recreation Center.

She has three wonderful children and four beautiful grandchildren. Her hobbies are cooking, entertaining, home decorating; she enjoys working with the youth and elderly and spending time with my family and friends.

In 2017 Christen was sashed “Madame Wob Dwiyet Canada” and have since remained an active member of the Madame Wob Dwiyet Canada organization.

The event will be held at the Italian American Hall, 1976 Valley Avenue, Scotch Plains, New Jersey.