Major sponsor on board for Jazz ‘n Creole

Another sponsor has come on board for the 10th edition of Jazz ‘n Creole.

Head of Distribution and Marketing at Fine Foods Inc (FFI) Nathalie Walsh announced at a press conference on Wednesday that the company has pledged $EC35,000 in cash and kind for this year’s event.

She said Fine Foods Inc will be the main sponsor for this festival.

“This year, Jazz and Creole will vibrate on Sunday 5th may with the sounds of jazz, a cultural and artistic event which Dominica’s biggest distributor, Fine foods Inc. and Dominica’s newest and modernized for market shopping center, is the gold sponsor,” she said.

Charles added, “Last year we supported Jazz ‘n Creole and our contribution was much less but this year, we are proud to announce that Fine Foods will contribute a total of 35,000 in cash and kind. Fine foods is committed to contribute $EC20,000 plus $EC15,000 in kind.”

She said it is part of the company’s vision to support the musical art form of culture and their contribution will include different promotional events leading up to the main stage event.

Walsh also added that White Oak will be the official rum for Jazz ‘n Creole Festival.

Meantime, Chief Cultural Officer, Raymond Lawrence who also spoke at the conference, officially launched this year’s activities for the Dominica Festival of arts (DOMFESTA) which is being held under the theme “Building Community Through Culture.”

Lawrence mentioned all the events organized for the DOMFESTA activities in May.

“DOMFESTA was introduced by the Cultural Division in 1983 and has been held every year since then but in the present day, today, I think DOMFESTA takes on even more significance and importance as we are still into the rebuilding and recover mode in Dominica after Hurricane Maria,” he said.

“The Jazz ‘n Creole experience from May 3rd to 5th will continue to thrill and entertain us and so to will the May Fest in Marigot from may 3rd to the 6th 2019. A music concert and art exhibition by Dominican artist, Alexander Boyce at the Alliance Francaise, are also part of the package and Boyce will be also stage in an art exhibition at the Old Mill on Tuesday May 7th and Wednesday may 8th 2019,” Lawrence stated.

He said the DOMFESTA Art and Craft Exhibition will open at the Old Mill Culture on Friday May the 10th from 5 pm with displays of art and craft and live performances which will begin at 6pm.

Other activities on the programme include short movies and documentaries by Dominican film makers and a producer’s series called “A Journey to Dominica” on the 9th and 23rd of May. The 10th Primary School Ceole Spelling Bee Competition will be held on Wednesday May 15th from 10:00 am at Alliance Francaise.

On Thursday May 16th the Dominica Institute for the Arts (DIFA) will host the “End of Year Concert” at Goodwill Parish Hall from 5 pm featuring a variety of performances by the 188 students of DIFA. Two days later, on Saturday, May 18th, a community concert will be held at Coulibistrie at 5pm at the Coulibistrie Primary School.

The art and textile exhibition will be held on Friday May 31st at the Old Mill, at 6pm and the DOMFESTA song contest on Saturday 1st June, at Windsor Park fore court from 8pm.

Lawrence encouraged all Dominicans to work together as a people for the upcoming DOMFESTA celebration.