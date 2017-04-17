Dominica-born Mary Alice Prosper, is the 2017 St. Thomas USVI 2017 Centennial Carnival Queen.

Prosper beat four other competitors to win the beauty contest which formed part of carnival celebrations organized by the St. Thomas Carnival Committee.

A crowd favorite, according to reports, Ms. Prosper won the awards for Ms. Cooperative and Ms. Intellect.

The competition, which forms part of the annual carnival celebrations, was organized by the St. Thomas Carnival Committee.

The event was held last weekend at at the Lionel Roberts Stadium in St Thomas USVI.

Ms. Prosper is the daughter of Judy Turney and Cowin Prosper of Wesley, Dominica.