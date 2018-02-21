Discover Dominica Authority through the Dominica Festivals Committee applauds patrons of Mas Domnik 2018 for its success.

While the devastation suffered caused us to make adjustments to the scale of the celebration, the spirit of the Dominican public must be commended as it ensured a captivating and engaging celebration.

We thank the Government of Dominica and the Ministry of Tourism and Urban Renewal, the presenting sponsor for the financial support during these trying times, which allowed the citizens to celebrate our traditions at Dominica’s carnival. To FLOW Dominica and Dominica Brewery and Beverages Ltd., we express our sincerest thanks as you worked together with us in putting on a spectacular Carnival celebration.

To DBS Radio, Vibes Group of Companies, Kairi FM, Q-95 FM, Dominica News Online, The Chronicle and The Sun Newspapers, you ensured that all activities of the Real Mas 2018 came alive through your broadcasts, online and in print. For that we are grateful.

Special thanks to the private sector in organizing various event s that added to the festivities. To the Ole Mas bands, Costume Bands, Children and School Bands who participated in the parades, your contribution was invaluable. Thanks to Jade Romain Miss Dominica 2017 who continued to graciously represent us during this year’s celebrations.

To our partners, your usual collaboration ensured that all activities for the season were at the highest level; The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force; Roseau City Council; DASPA; Alliance Francaise de la Dominique; EZ Barrel; Fine Foods Inc; Road Parade Committee, volunteers and all other persons who in one way or another assisted in making Mas Domnik 2018 the success that it was.

We look forward to your continued support beyond the Carnival season and as we plan for a spectacular Mas Domnik 2019.