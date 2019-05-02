May Fest ‘still standing’

“Under the theme, “Still Standing”, May Fest will be held for the 13th time this year.

May Fest which is organized by the Marigot Development Corporation (MDC), will run from Thursday May 2nd to Monday May 6th 2019.

MDC Chairman, Michael Pascal told DNO in an interview, that the festival will include a series of events and activities on each day.

“Starting on Thursday is “Plant a Tree Day” that’s where we encourage people of the community as a means of protecting the environment and also replanting some of the trees that were lost through the hurricane, to plant a tree,” Pascal said.

He said the activities will continue with two big events on Friday.

“There’s the wellness health fair and casino bingo There will be a big bingo, EC$2000 to win in the black out and the wellness fair. As you may know, our community has been a bit challenged lately for health care and there is a big deficiency in the provision [of health care services] in the area,” Pascal said.

One of the activities planned for Saturday is a 5 kilometre “Walk and Run for Health” and according to Pascal, the funds raised from this activity will be donated to an acute health care unit.

“There is a series of events on Saturday which we are looking at. There is a 5k walk and run for health as we look again in getting our people to take care of their health.” the MDC Chairman explained. “..At the same time, the event will be a sponsored event and the funds raised there will be going towards an acute health care unit in the community…which would be a short term measure as government looks to take care of the hospital situation.”

The other two events on Saturday will be ‘Miss May Fest Hit The Runway’ in the early evening which will showcase the works of seamstresses and tailors and clothes shops in the area and later that evening for the first time, the ‘Ghost Town Street Party’ will be held.

“It’s a free event where persons come out to socialize, listen to music…it’s a way of bringing the community out and bringing them together,” Pascal stated.

He added that on Sunday morning a domino challenge will be held where 14 national teams from all over the country will come to Marigot to compete and the big May fest International Artist Night will be staged on Sunday evening. The show will be feature Jamaican dancehall star, TeeJay and Marvay a soca artist from Barbados along with Dominica’s locals’ bands and artists.

The wellness health fair, the casino bingo and ‘Miss May Fest Hit the Runway’ will be held at at the Will Strathmore Primary School, the route for the 5k walk/all run will be from Ghost Town to Last Flight Bar & Grill and back and the May Fest International artist night will be hosted at the Marigot Fisheries Complex.

Other activities will include a Family Fun Day and national beach volleyball competition which will be hosted at Melville Hall by the Marigot Community Tourism Committee on Monday May 6 (May Day).

Pascal encouraged all Dominicans to come to Marigot for the weekend to join in “experiencing the Marigot community.”