 

Meliah Ferreira, Miss Princess Noel 2016

Meliah Ferriera, a ten years-old student of the St. Martin’s primary School who resides in Soufriere, has won the Miss Princess Noel 2016. She beat eight other participants to win the title at the event which was held yesterday at the Scotts Head Primary School.

The 1st runner up is Makayla Jno Baptiste and 2nd runner up is Shermyra Jervier.

The contestants were awarded as follows: 

Miss Amity- Ackella Francis
Miss Photogenic- Meliah Ferreira
People’s Choice award- Makayla Jno Baptiste
Best Talent- Meliah Ferreira
Best Casual Wear- Meliah Ferreira
Best in Casual Wear- Makayla Jno Baptiste
Best Party Dress- Shermyra Jervier
Best in Party Dress- Meliah Ferreira

The other contestant was Kercia Alfred.

Organizers have described the show as “a great success.”