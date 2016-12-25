Meliah Ferriera, a ten years-old student of the St. Martin’s primary School who resides in Soufriere, has won the Miss Princess Noel 2016. She beat eight other participants to win the title at the event which was held yesterday at the Scotts Head Primary School.

The 1st runner up is Makayla Jno Baptiste and 2nd runner up is Shermyra Jervier.

The contestants were awarded as follows:

Miss Amity- Ackella Francis

Miss Photogenic- Meliah Ferreira

People’s Choice award- Makayla Jno Baptiste

Best Talent- Meliah Ferreira

Best Casual Wear- Meliah Ferreira

Best in Casual Wear- Makayla Jno Baptiste

Best Party Dress- Shermyra Jervier

Best in Party Dress- Meliah Ferreira

The other contestant was Kercia Alfred.

Organizers have described the show as “a great success.”