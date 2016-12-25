Meliah Ferreira is Miss Princess Noel 2016Dominica News Online - Sunday, December 25th, 2016 at 1:36 AM
Meliah Ferriera, a ten years-old student of the St. Martin’s primary School who resides in Soufriere, has won the Miss Princess Noel 2016. She beat eight other participants to win the title at the event which was held yesterday at the Scotts Head Primary School.
The 1st runner up is Makayla Jno Baptiste and 2nd runner up is Shermyra Jervier.
The contestants were awarded as follows:
Miss Amity- Ackella Francis
Miss Photogenic- Meliah Ferreira
People’s Choice award- Makayla Jno Baptiste
Best Talent- Meliah Ferreira
Best Casual Wear- Meliah Ferreira
Best in Casual Wear- Makayla Jno Baptiste
Best Party Dress- Shermyra Jervier
Best in Party Dress- Meliah Ferreira
The other contestant was Kercia Alfred.
Organizers have described the show as “a great success.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.