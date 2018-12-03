Michele Henderson launches campaign to help crime victim and fellow artistesDominica News Online - Monday, December 3rd, 2018 at 2:51 PM
Imagine being robbed just two minutes from your home at gun-point, having your only source of employment (your camera) literally stolen from you under the threat of being shot dead. You watch helplessly as your partner, your loved one is also forced to give up their personal items and phone to this life-threatening attacker.
For many Dominicans this maybe the type of story one expects to hear of in a distant foreign country, there it may not even make the news, but certainly not in Dominica. Yet, this is exactly what Jordon Jerome says happened to him and his girlfriend on their way to his home in Goodwill in November of this year. Jerome also known as GK lost his camera ,his main source of income, and suddenly found himself without a means of making a living. This unfortunate tale could have ended here, but a prominent someone heard Jordan’s story.
Michele Henderson accomplished Dominican singer/songwriter and international performing artist has stepped up to make a difference. She has launched DA Creative United a group aimed at supporting artistes, directors and other creatives in Dominica (see video below).
Gofundme page for Jordon Jerome also known as GK
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
So Tyrella doh jump mista? So is you alone she doh fraid? Seriously though this is sick, I do empathize with you and I commend Ms Henderson for the effort. Please folks let us help this young man regain his livelihood. At least he not selling drugs and making varie he is working hard with his talents.
Great initiative. We need more than just Ms. Henderson. Society at large needs to understand that we are each other’s keeper and we need to do a much better job caring for brothers and sisters, especially those who are diagnosed with a Mental Health Illness. We done all the way around Ms. Henderson.
First of all, that man have too much vary. Just to take a picture fella have to do how much ting like he on tv taking pictures, or is he they taking pictures of. IDK where he from, but with all that bravado, he would be a target, depending on where in goodwill you living. Secondly, coolwash would follow whoever rob me the moment they turn their back to walk or run away. i dont care i must trigger a ting behind you whether you burst the shot or not. i must trigger.
Dumb comments. So because the man have a style in doing his work, you then saying that gives the person the right to rob him. So stupid. Until it happens to you then you may understand the feeling of being robbed and by gun point.
Based on this logic, everyone with vary should be robbed at gun point, but you right about the stones. Unless they left by helicopter, I am knocking one out.
Why does DNO waste so much time publishing these stupid comments. You should no longer refer to your news site as Dominica News Online but Dominica Negativity Online. Someone was robbed and you posting comments about vary. Shame, on the producer. I know u will not post my comments but at least the person reading knows how I feel about your negativity.
@Jay prosper: You are so right. I cannot believe how negative some Dominicans have become for posting negativity and nonsense for simple articles such as these. Also, there are even negative comments on a picture of the day, a broth. I pray for my country everyday, negativity to the core. Glad you observed….I dont know why I even read these comments anyway.
Great initiative Michele! You are a truly caring Dominican artiste and goodwill ambassador!