MISS DOMINICA 2017: Who will it be?Dominica News Online - Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 1:54 PM
Miss Dominica 2017 will be crowned this evening in one of the most highly anticipated pageants of the Carnival season.
The event will take place at Eddie Andre Carnival City in Pottersville.
The contestants will compete in five categories: costume, talent, swimwear, evening wear and question and answer.
The contestants are Jade Romain, Esther Francis, Ketisha Joseph, Teresa Lewis, Gabrielle Abraham, Zethra Baron, and Karla Henry.
The show begins at 8:00 pm.
