Miss Dominica Jade Romain was not selected among the top five to advance to the final round of the 56th Miss Jaycees Queen show which took place in Antigua on Sunday night.

Miss Antigua & Barbuda, Ayana Dorsette was crowned the new Miss Jaycees Queen.

She copped the awards for Best Talent and Best Evening Wear.

The 1st runner-up position went to Tyler Theophane of St Lucia. She received the award for Most Photogenic.

Miss Jimelle Roberts of St Vincent & the Grenadines secured the 2nd runner-up spot.

She received the award for Best Modeling Skills for Evening Wear.

The award for Best Swim Wear went to Katherina Davis of St Kitts and Best Interview award was won by Carenicia Rouse of Anguilla.

Jenelle Thongs of Trinidad & Tobago secured the awards for Most Congenial and for the Contestant that stuck to the theme.

Last year’s winner was Miss Dominica, Tasia Flossiac.