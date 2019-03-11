Arts and entertainment analyst and pageant judge, Ian Jackson is calling for genuine talent to be included as a criterion for the selection of candidates for the Miss Dominica Pageant.

Jackson, who was a judge at the 2019 Miss Dominica Pageant, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview, that the Miss Dominica contestants have done well generally over the years and this has been particularly evident in the way they have dominated regional pageants. However, he said he is concerned about the performance of contestants in the talent round.

“My area of contention is that we still haven’t found girls who are very strong in the talent area which I’m called upon to judge ever year,” Jackson said.

“I find that for a number of years since I’ve been judging the queen show, we have found it very easy to judge the talent round because you find out of 6, 7 girls you might find just two girls really are in contention for the best talent as most of the girls have not displayed any level of talent that you could say that, ‘yes, this stands out’,” Jackson, who is a musician/songwriter, short story writer and poet, noted.

He expressed the view that participants from other shows such as the DSC Mass Jamboree and Miss Teen Dominica are out-doing the queen contestants when it comes to talent.

“Some of the girls in those two competitions are out-doing our national queens in terms of their performances on stage at that level……seeing that the senior national competition is the pinnacle of our pageants, we should try and boost up the standards in the talent round in particular,” Jackson suggested.

He said many contestants come on stage and do a monologue but this, he contends, is not considered a talent if it is not executed properly with proper acting skills.

“Anyone can just come on the stage and say anything,” Jackson, who has also had some theatrical experience, maintains.

In terms of evening wear, beauty and intelligence, he believes that the Miss Dominica contestants are “unsurpassed” in the region but is firmly of the view that talent is an area which needs “beefing up”.

“If you’re hearing the advertisement and you’re a girl, you figure you have no talent…when I say talent, I mean everybody has their talent, but talent for a pageant…to display a talent or portray a talent on stage in music, in signing, in dance, in theatre or what have you,” Jackson explains.

He insists that if a contestant does not possess such talent, then she will obviously be found wanting in that area.