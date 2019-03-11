Miss Dominica judge says genuine talent should be a criterion for contestant selectionDominica News Online - Monday, March 11th, 2019 at 7:22 AM
Arts and entertainment analyst and pageant judge, Ian Jackson is calling for genuine talent to be included as a criterion for the selection of candidates for the Miss Dominica Pageant.
Jackson, who was a judge at the 2019 Miss Dominica Pageant, told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview, that the Miss Dominica contestants have done well generally over the years and this has been particularly evident in the way they have dominated regional pageants. However, he said he is concerned about the performance of contestants in the talent round.
“My area of contention is that we still haven’t found girls who are very strong in the talent area which I’m called upon to judge ever year,” Jackson said.
“I find that for a number of years since I’ve been judging the queen show, we have found it very easy to judge the talent round because you find out of 6, 7 girls you might find just two girls really are in contention for the best talent as most of the girls have not displayed any level of talent that you could say that, ‘yes, this stands out’,” Jackson, who is a musician/songwriter, short story writer and poet, noted.
He expressed the view that participants from other shows such as the DSC Mass Jamboree and Miss Teen Dominica are out-doing the queen contestants when it comes to talent.
“Some of the girls in those two competitions are out-doing our national queens in terms of their performances on stage at that level……seeing that the senior national competition is the pinnacle of our pageants, we should try and boost up the standards in the talent round in particular,” Jackson suggested.
He said many contestants come on stage and do a monologue but this, he contends, is not considered a talent if it is not executed properly with proper acting skills.
“Anyone can just come on the stage and say anything,” Jackson, who has also had some theatrical experience, maintains.
In terms of evening wear, beauty and intelligence, he believes that the Miss Dominica contestants are “unsurpassed” in the region but is firmly of the view that talent is an area which needs “beefing up”.
“If you’re hearing the advertisement and you’re a girl, you figure you have no talent…when I say talent, I mean everybody has their talent, but talent for a pageant…to display a talent or portray a talent on stage in music, in signing, in dance, in theatre or what have you,” Jackson explains.
He insists that if a contestant does not possess such talent, then she will obviously be found wanting in that area.
Thanks Mr. Jackson for your insights into our “manufactured” talents; I feel the same way too. Now it would have been great if you told us what the judging criteria for that segment of the pagent i.
As if Dominica did not have more pressing issues. All you guys need to get a life and look around you all and see what’s happening to your country!!
I agree. Talent is what you can do not making up. . Your talent is important.
The system as it currently set up does not lend itself to the type of competition Ian is asking for. Firstly, there are times when they organizers are begging girls to compete. Secondly, you don’t develop talent over the course of 8 weeks.
Thirdly this is a “beauty” pageant. If it were a talent show, you could find people who could act, play an instrument or sing, but they may not meet the standards of beauty that the show expects.
Although the sentiment is laudable, I think Ian is asking for a lot given the time constraint and “talent” pool the show has to draw from.
It’s about time someone has said something. Well said. Do you think this will augment a change though? We’re in Dominica, so I doubt it. But well said.
I would go further and stress “personality” to be the key requirement for all aspects of a contender’s presentation. Cut out all the artificial “cat-walk” poses, keep your natural appearance and have confidence in your true self.
Some years ago a Carnival Queen contender, on viewing the paintings and sculptors in my series “Daughters of the Caribbean Sun”, told me: “You have opened my eyes and mind to true beauty”.
Shawna Johnson’s “Lyrics Under the Stars” was the best training ground we’ve ever had for potential talent. I hope that one day we will see it back on stage. One of Shawna’s poets is capable of reciting the contents of a telephone directory backwards and still leave her audience awestruck.
Mr Judge how you doh realise that there are not enough girls interested in queen show to even have criterion. Beggars are no choosers.
i agree. these days they all want a scholarship or a freeness so they go up. after carnival we dont even hear about these women, i dont even remember who won it last year. gone are the days of real queens like marcella and francillia agar. these ladies i still remember til this day. Now, not so much. but they do try i must admit.