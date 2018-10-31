After a one year hiatus due to Hurricane Maria, the biggest show of the Carnival Season, the Miss Dominica Pageant will be hosted this year.

Five young women will be competing to take home the coveted title on March 1, 2019.

They are Annick Williams, 21, from Goodwill; Britney Felix, 20, from St. Joseph; Christine Tavernier, 21, from Grand Bay; Marisol John, 20, from Sultan/Copthall; Aaliyah Martin, 19, from Campbell.

They were presented to the public and their contract signed on Wednesday morning.

“For over a decade, the Queen Show Committee has transformed the annual competition from a beauty pageant to a platform for empowering young women,” head of the committee Romualda Hyacinth said. “This pageant does not only focus on physical beauty but on grooming young women from different communities to be great ambassadors of Dominica.”

She stated that in creating these ambassadors, the Queen Show Committee had adopted a robust system which includes the training of the ladies and setting up behavioral parameters them.

“The ladies and their teams are not left alone in this process and the Queen Show Committee continues with this method which has not failed Dominica,” she remarked.

She said contestants going through the process come out as better and much more positive individuals.

‘It is this formula which has enabled Dominica contestants to always emerge among the top three contestants in the regional pageants,” she noted. “The contestant’s journey to the throne provides each contestant with an incredible opportunity to learn, grow and blossom into beautiful ambassadors.”

She explained that all judges for the show must attend a training session which allows them to discuss and review the criteria to effectively perform their task at the show and to keep its integrity.