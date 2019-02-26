Kimara Lugay has apologized for her displeasing behavior during the Mother’s Queen Show held at Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt on Saturday night (February 23)

Lugay, who was a contestant at the event, represented Roseau Central. Live video recordings show her exhibiting obvious displeasure through her body language and otherwise after the result for best talent was announced.

She did not receive that award. However, she received the award for Best Spectacular Creation.

Lugay revealed that this was the first time she was participating in a national pageant and had failed to prepare for the disappointment and dissatisfaction that can occur where the judges’ evaluation is concerned.

“I sincerely apologize to my entire chaperone team, my sponsors; Lindo Mart & Archipelago and my family and friends for my displeasing behaviour at the Mother’s Queen Show Pageant,” she said in a Facebook post.

She continued, “I realize now, that my behaviour was offensive. Not only toward my sponsors but to the other contestants of the pageant.”

She said her actions have put a damper on the efforts she made throughout the show and created an unnecessary distraction from the most significant segment of the pageant.

“Furthermore, I would like to state that it was not my intention to humiliate myself or anyone in support of me,” Lugay remarked. “Regretably, my emotions got the best of me and the manner in which I expressed my feelings was very inappropriate.”

Finally, she extended “proper” congratulations to Sarah Leatham and Zayna Elizee for winning the runner up positions and Omean Charles for winning the Mother’s Queen title.

“Again, I humbly apologize for my actions and wish you all the very best,” she repeated.

Going forward, Lugay stated that she is determined to do better for herself and her beautiful daughter.

“She deserves the very best of me, now and in the future!” she noted.