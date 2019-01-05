Shooting has started gathering at Cabrits in Portsmouth for a section of the video for the smash hit bouyon-soca track Famalay.

The video stars Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous are now on location as well as dance crews, costume bands, sensay groups , cultural performers and other individuals as extras.

The photos and videos below capture some scenes at the location of the shoot. We apologize for the quality of the photos.

Skinny Fabulous in action

CHS Sign Language Crew perform the song

CHS Sign Language Crew part 2