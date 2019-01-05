IN PICTURES (update): ‘FAMALAY’ video shoot in DominicaDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at 11:50 AM
Shooting has started gathering at Cabrits in Portsmouth for a section of the video for the smash hit bouyon-soca track Famalay.
The video stars Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous are now on location as well as dance crews, costume bands, sensay groups , cultural performers and other individuals as extras.
The photos and videos below capture some scenes at the location of the shoot. We apologize for the quality of the photos.
Skinny Fabulous in action
CHS Sign Language Crew perform the song
CHS Sign Language Crew part 2
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.