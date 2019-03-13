Students of the St. Maarten Academy released a music video focusing on the issue of cyber bullying. The song features up and coming rap duo Bar$ and Flow$ (Miguel York in black hoodie) and Vershawn Nelson (red hoodie) and vocalist Jazzy (Giselle Winfield).

Done as part of the St. Martin Sunrise Rotary Club’s initiative to shed light on pertinent social issues, the video portrays the life of a young girl who becomes a victim of cyber bullying after an intimate picture that she sent to her boyfriend goes viral.

It explores the emotional turmoil and isolation that she experiences, the berating comments that she receives and how it drives her to the edge of suicide. However, she is able to overcome the incident, by focusing on the positive aspects of her life, and in so doing, finds herself again.