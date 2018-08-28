Events Coordinator of the NCCU Inc Cadence Lypso competition, Dexter Ducreay, has showered praises on the show’s organizing committee for their ‘hard work, dedication and commitment’ over the past six years.

The show enters its sixth year this year after a break in 2017 due to the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Speaking at the launching of the six remaining artiste for the show on August 27, 2018 Ducreay said the work of the committee is voluntary.

“This is the cadence’s committee sixth year of staging the show. Over the years, it has been stimulating yet demanding experience for the committee. The feedback we received from the satisfied patrons is overwhelming; this give us the impetus to manage the demanding schedule that the show requires. It is critically important to note that the Cadence committee is a voluntary one. This means that we serve without monthly or weekly salaries. Therefore, I want to enormously thank the members of the committee, for their hard work and unwavering support,” Ducreay said.

Those launched were Carsim Birmingham with his song, Lavi Don; Chris Sylvester-Chauffeau Bus; Desmond Lawrence-Doubot; Shirley Charles-Nou Bouzwen Viv; Charles Leatham-Dominik I love you and the reigning Cadence King-Anton ‘White Fairy’ Joseph with Still striving.

Ducreay explained that this year, the show will stage 10 finalists, plus the reigning king in the individual segment, and four bands in the band segment.

“The bands are Signal band, Look-Us band, First Serenade band and last but not least the Fanatic band. Each individual artist will be allowed 7 minutes to showcase their talent, and each band will be allowed 45 minutes on stage. I have received many inquiries to reveal the name of the guest performer at the show. At this time, I am not prepared to divulge such information. I can assure the Cadence fans, that they will be thrilled and entertained with our choice,” he said.

The price for the tickets will be $60.00 in advance and $70.00 at the gate.

The price for the VIP stand is $150.00.

Ducreay expressed gratitude to the sponsors, and the Board of NCCU without whose input he says “the show could not have existed” especially for their irreplaceable financial support.

“This is our country’s 40th independence anniversary. Show your support Dominica, for what is truly yours,” he said.

The competition is scheduled to be held on November 2nd.