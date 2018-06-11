Plans have kicked off for the staging of a 2018 edition of the NCCU Cadence-lypso Competition after its absence last year because of the devastating passage of Hurricane Maria.

Ten finalists have been selected for the competition which is scheduled to be held on November 2nd.

The auditions for the show were held on Saturday and the ten who were successful are Shirley Charles, Charles Leatham, Shamica Sorhaindo, Carsim Birmingham, Jude Delauney, Marisa Stedman, Desmond Lawrence, Rhamadine Prince, Murphy Jno Jules and Chris Sylvester.

The reserves are Steve Williams, Royette Laurent and Ellis Serant.

The NCCU held a press conference on Monday morning where the finalists were announced.