Newly elected president of the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA), Davidson “Observer” Victor, has disclosed that his executive has now put in place the necessary criteria for the judging of a road March winner for 2019.

Over the past years, the selection of a road march winner has been fraught with controversy and in 2017 and 2018, DCA eventually had to opt for a joint winner.

“I already have had a discussion with the secretary of the Trinidad Calypso Association as it relates to us in Dominica deciding the Road March title. I asked them about the criteria that they use and the method in going about determining the winner,” Victor said.

He continued, “That was fully explained to me in details and I have since discussed it with my executive at our meeting and it has been fully endorsed and approved for the 2019 calypso season.”

Victor stated that when he held the post of PRO of the DCA, he believes that he received the respect of the media and general public and after he announced the 2018 Road March winner, he gave the general public his word and commitment that that situation “will never ever happen again”.

“You will be having figures and tallies for the winner of the road March title for 2019 and beyond,” he said.

Victor announced that the 2019 calypso elimination will be at Harlem Plaza with the quarter and semifinals carded for the Newtown Savannah.

A venue is yet to be determined for the finals.