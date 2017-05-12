As part of DomFesta Celebrations 2017, the 35-year-old New Dimension Theatre provides patrons and theatrical lovers, fans and friends with an opportunity to see another humorous and exciting play entitled I AM THE BOSS, at the Arawak House of Culture on Saturday 13th – Sunday 14th May at 8 pm, nightly.

I AM THE BOSS, written by prolific playwright and director Steve Hyacinth brings into focus the Manager of a firm Mr. Parker Ben, who after the death of his half-brother, took over the ownership of the business and adopted an I am the boss approach to management. His modus operandi is embedded in his leadership style, greed, selfish desires and ambitions which put him in conflict with himself and others. The story is fascinating and exciting, the plot is intriguing and the climax is amazing.

With its highly talented cast of nine made up of Jerry Coipel, Meritta Hyacinth, Nawana Shillingford, Julian Lloyd Benjamin, Narissa Browne, Daryl Titre, Andra Nanton, Aldia Titre, and Iyka Dorival. It is one play you must see. Don’t wait to hear about it. Be there.

Tickets cost $ 25.00 and can be obtained at Bulls Eye Pharmacy and group members. You pay more at the gate. The group plans to take the play to Portsmouth and Wesley at dates to be announced shortly. Don’t miss this one! Come and have fun.