A new fringe event has been announced for this year’s Jazz and Creole Festival.

The event dubbed the ‘French Quarter Street Jazz Festival’ is a brainchild of local entrepreneur Maxine Alleyne.

The French Quarter Street Jazz Festival will be held on Wednesday May 31, 2017 outside of the Urban Garden Café in Roseau.

Maxine, who is the Proprietor of the Urban Garden Café, announced this venture at a Jazz and Creole Press Conference on Thursday May 18, 2017 at the Garaway Hotel in Roseau.

“We are developing a new fringe event that is trying to focus on the French quarter of Roseau…So we know that we have this historic French quarter and we talk about it sometimes but we don’t really do much with it,” she said.

Alleyne said that one of the aims of the event is to promote student musicians and also to build on the young audience.

“So we will have three student groups…the Marie School of Music will be providing two student groups which is for the most part students of the St Mary’s Academy, we also will have the Convent High School Music Ensemble as another student group,” Alleyne stated.

She further said that patrons will see a demonstration of students playing on various different instruments accompanying each other and also soloing and leading.

Performances are also expected from The 8th Note Jazz Band, the Smith Brothers

Alleyne said veteran musicians on island are also expected to perform however she did not disclose the names of these musicians.

The event is free to the general public and is set to commence at about 4:30 pm.

The eighth edition of the Jazz and Creole Festival is carded for Sunday, June 4 at the Cabrits National Park.

It will feature a series of fringe events beginning on Sunday, May, 28th through Saturday, June, 3rd.