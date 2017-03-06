A new murder drama series is being launched in Dominica under the direction of screenwriter, Matthew La Plume from Anse De Mai.

The Dominican Homicide Investigation is being done in collaboration with Mystelics of Myst.Productionz.

The series begins like this: “the body of a young female was allegedly found at the Dominica State College Friday Evening at around 9:15 pm by one of the security guards who worked there and has been circulating on social media. It is said that the body found was that of a college student who attended night classes at the state college and goes by the name of Melhan from St. Joseph.”

“Investigations are now being done by the Dominican Homicide Investigation Unit to determine the time of death and what really happened. For this cause, Star Zone Production in collaboration with Myst.Productionz has set up this new campaign in seeking answers to solve this ongoing investigation.”

The producers of the series want to create something new for Dominica and La Plume has stated that he would like Dominicans both here and abroad to support local actors and actresses.

The young actors in the series are very gifted and need the chance to get into the field of professional acting for television and film and that’s what the producers of the series are trying to do here in Dominica.

“We understand and know for a fact that there are (sic) a lot of great talent in Dominica and we would like to elevate the film industry in Dominica,” the producers said in a statement. “We have started the project with a few great talents, as you will see in the video below, but we are also seeking funding to create our first 10 Episodes of Season 1 of the Dominican Homicide Investigation Series.”

Those interested in being part of the project or future projects can contact La Plume at [email protected] or make a contribution to the GoFundMe Page -https://www.gofundme.com/dca-homicide-investigation-sitcom or via Paypal email – [email protected]

See trailer for the series below.

https://youtu.be/fnDg3U0J1-Y