The newly formed Police Unity Band is hoping to put on a “very big show” during this year’s Cadence-Lypso segment at the Festival Village on Sunday night [October 28].

The festival village, which is an additional experience of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) is located at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt.

“We are happy to be onboard and look forward to our performance Sunday night,” representative of the band, Darril Damier said at a press conference on Wednesday. “We are carded for the Cadence-Lypso segment and we are hoping to put on a very big show,” he said.

The band’s theme is “Fostering Unity Through Music” and Damier said the hope is that members of the public and the police force can live in unity.

“We believe that the public cannot operate without the police and there will be no police force without the presence of the public,” he stated. “We are happy that we that we have accomplished a goal already.”

He also mentioned community policing thrust and believed that music can enhance it.

“Music has been something that can bring about change and unity and whatever political affiliation you are or whatever class, colour, creed, or whatever society you come from, whether you are Russian, English, Spanish, the music has the ability to bring people together,” he noted.

The band is made up of about 11 playing members and since its inception, more members of the police force have actually joined it.