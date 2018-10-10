An original radio drama series consisting of eight episodes which tell the story of a pastor who goes down the wrong path will soon hit the airwaves.

The first episode premieres on October 14 at 7:30 pm on Life101radio.net and tdnradio.net.

The series called “Redemption Road” was written by Dominican nationals Nicole Georges- Bennett and Sam George.

Each episode is 30 minutes long and features actors who are all Dominicans or of Dominican descent. They are Ronald Deschamps, Kanika Ambrose, Lucy Hamlet, Noreen Joseph, Paula Letang-Loblack, Sam George, Nicole Georges-Bennett, Clayton Florent and Theresa George, Courtnie Drigo, Pastor Randy Rodney, Suzy Fontaine and Theodore Drigo.

The series takes place in a fictional village named ‘Redemption’ in Dominica.

George told Dominica News Online (DNO) the series tell the story of a pastor who strayed from his path and finds himself on a completely wrong one.

“Not only getting himself involved in immoral things but also illegal activities,” he explained. “It creates a whole bunch of chaos and puts other people’s lives in danger. There are some lessons in there and warnings.”

According to George, it is quite interesting since there has been no drama series like that on the radio for a while.

“We think it is something our listeners will be very interested,” he said.

He went on to say that the idea of the series was brought about by Georges-Bennett, who was “looking around and seeing the things that are happening around us.”

“I would say for me, and her as well, looking around seeing the things that are happening around us, that was one of the biggest inspiration,” George said.

He said it took some time to get everything together for the show.

“Most of the actors had all volunteered their time,” he explained. “It took us quite a while to record everyone because all the actors were in different places.”

However, he said modern technology, such as setting up a virtual studio, assisted because actors could log in and they were able to record their audio.

He revealed that Pastor Rodney has been very instrumental in the series.

The series will also be aired on a programme in Guadeloupe called the ‘Melting Pot” hosted by Clayton Florent on Sunday.

On Wednesdays, there will be a repeat of the previous Sunday episodes at 9:00 pm.

Season 2 is expected to be aired next fall.

See video trailer below.