Thousands of calypso fans are expected to converge on the New Town Savannah tonight, the weather notwithstanding, to witness the ultimate battle for the 2018 calypso monarch title.

Nine finalists will attempt to wrest the crown from reigning Monarch, Karessa.

The competitors will take to the stage in the following order:

Scrunter Chris B Stephan Sye Tasha P Haxey Karessah Jaydee Dice Bobb

Click here for an audio playlist of some of the calypsos which will be sung at the finals.