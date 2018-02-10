Nine seeking to dethrone calypso monarch, KaressahDominica News Online - Saturday, February 10th, 2018 at 9:34 AM
Thousands of calypso fans are expected to converge on the New Town Savannah tonight, the weather notwithstanding, to witness the ultimate battle for the 2018 calypso monarch title.
Nine finalists will attempt to wrest the crown from reigning Monarch, Karessa.
The competitors will take to the stage in the following order:
- Scrunter
- Chris B
- Stephan
- Sye
- Tasha P
- Haxey
- Karessah
- Jaydee
- Dice
- Bobb
Click here for an audio playlist of some of the calypsos which will be sung at the finals.
4 Comments
Karessah , Haxey , Dice ; My pick….
Scrunter all the way
I hope that the judging with be fair.
Haxey we taking it back after so many back after so many years😁