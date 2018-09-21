Roseau, Dominica – The producer of the biggest daytime event during Dominica’s independence celebrations, Flow, has made a tough but necessary decision to defer the staging of the company’s flagship Creole in the Park event this year.

While the four-day event is a much-anticipated one, especially this being a milestone year marking Dominica’s 40th anniversary of Independence, the company believes that its priority must be to remain focused on restoring service to all customers across the island.

One year post the massive destruction of hurricane Maria, the telecommunications company which experienced severe damage to both its mobile and fixed network infrastructure, has been battling with delays in restoration of service to customers in certain areas and is making this its number one priority.

“We have had quite a few set-backs in completing our new state of the art network build-out, service restoration, and launching of new products and services including Fibre to the Home (FTTH), and IPTV following hurricane Maria,” stated Flow’s General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste.

“It was a difficult decision to make as we are quite aware of the importance of Flow’s Creole in the Park event to Dominica, but we also have an unwavering commitment to our customers and must make them a priority at this time” added the Flow GM.

He concluded by stating that the company’s goal is to fulfill commitments to customers to provide superfast broadband connections and to launch a superior television product in the market.

The company apologizes to all affected by this decision and is committed to playing its part in the rebuilding process post-hurricane Maria.