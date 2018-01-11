No Mas Camp for 2018 due to financial constraintsDominica News Online - Thursday, January 11th, 2018 at 2:52 PM
Organizers of the calypso tent, Show Down Mas Camp, say serious financial constraints is the main reason behind them not staging the tent in 2018.
The Show Down Mas Camp has been a regular feature of calypso tents over the years leading up to the calypso finals.
“We will not be having a regular Mas Camp for 2018 due to financial reasons … we don’t have the financial resources to host one this year,” Pat Aaron director of the Camp told DNO in an interview.
He said a series of roadside events will be held instead.
“What we have decided to do is to do a series of roadside events for the general public,” Aaron explained. “The calypsonians, when their songs are recorded, will bring it to the roadside for the people. We will ask for a donation so as to support the artist.”
Aaron denied possible suggestions that the passage of Hurricane Maria is the reason behind the decision to scrap the show this year.
“Last year was a bad one for us financially…Hurricane Maria has nothing to do with our decision. Truthfully, from the time we were put out of Harlem Plaza and built the structure at the ground of the Public Service Union (PSU), we never recovered from that. Since then, we have been struggling to maintain over the past three/four years and we have now reached the point where we had to take a decision based on what we have,” he said.
The tent, he explained has helped Mas Camp artistes to showcase their talent and that is the main reason for hosting it.
Aaron refused to be drawn into conclusions that the absence of “Mas Camp” will have an impact on artistes like Dice and Bobb.
“They are experienced and seasoned artistes…I am not seeing this having any serious or negative impact on them,” Aaron said.
Asked to comment on the 2018 calypsos, the veteran songwriter said, “I have not heard many songs besides Jay Dee. I will be more in a position to comment after the quarterfinals.”
Quizzed about what fans can expect from Dice who he has been writing for, for many years, Aaron said, “wait till Saturday at the quarterfinals, I will not let the cat out of the bag.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
there should be no carnival period.There should be a gospel concert instead and a week long crusade. The people need to get rid of that evil spirit that lurks over Da
Is this another case of bad management? If this management cannot get things going, why not resign and allow some other people to get it going? Some people have the mindset that if they cannot manage it they will kill it. These are good artists and as such they deserve much better.
DNO why are you boring us with this article. I’m not at least interested. Instead you should have informed your reader about what was happening in court yesterday. I give you a clue in case you are not up to speed, Kondwani Williams. I thought you to be a serious new platform but I’m beginning to have my doubts. That court case yesterday is of huge interest to your readers and the consequence of that judgement by that judge could cost the country dearly. What on earth has become of Dominica???
pat that is the values of the tent. let the patrone get accustom with the calypso so as sson as they are mention on stage the fans knows exactly whats coming and so the can sing along in the chorous. so get the rat out please to eat some bread etc
i glad. Focus on rebuilding the country and fixing homes and business places instead of partying and drinking and rubbing on each other. The people need a free up yes but now is not the time for festivities. we just start to work.
Great statement thethingswesay. This has been my take for many years. apart from the backward politics ( also for many a yr) This one fundamental reason for our region’s backwardness let alone DA. Medard said Da is to free(He is so right) bc he is still in the politics. He ought to be(from 2005) like Eric Gairy in 79 from.
I guess we are void of Maurices etc on island. If there were any inclined they have either sold out or have given up.
We have to much sewo-ing. There is so much to be done before DA can reach where she was on Sept 17th. We have to begin by cutting back on the unnecessary sewos . Get rid of this Maskeraders posing as politicans & gov’t despite being in the carnival season. LMAO but these are serious times brothers & sisters. Mass camp should request assistance from the passport sales if they disagree with us thethingswesay,I & many others.
I am awaiting re-buttle on this Mas Camp drop-out this year due to money worries. Skerrit can make a contribution seeing our stocks surged from 2017-18. Passport sales placing us in the penultimate position on the paupers list. see recent headlines by statisticians local and otherwise.- an shamelessly so.
The Russian Paul, Barbara Bush, the defenders,enablers, those whose emotions are in it but misguided etc and in need of re-education.